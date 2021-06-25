Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 59,149 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $145,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $135,801,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.87. 149,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,083,405 shares of company stock worth $2,670,206,136 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.