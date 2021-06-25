Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Workday worth $94,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Workday by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $241.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of -340.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

