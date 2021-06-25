Bessemer Group Inc. Has $134.76 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $134,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $110.48. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

