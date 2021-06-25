Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $83,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.02. 3,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,560. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $28,068,629. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.