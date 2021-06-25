Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,574 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.28% of Best Buy worth $79,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.17. 80,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,542. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.84 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

