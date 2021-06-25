BEST (NYSE:BEST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24 billion-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.

NYSE:BEST opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BEST will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.