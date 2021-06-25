BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,156.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,218.75 ($28.99).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:BHP traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,160 ($28.22). 3,537,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,500. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

