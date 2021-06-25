BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP’s iron ore production rose 4% year over year to 188 Mt (million tons)in the nine months ended Mar 31, 202 aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). It expects to produce 245-255 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2021. Iron ore prices have been up year to date aided by strong demand in China and supply concerns. Copper prices have gained on pickup in industrial activity. The company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately. BHP’s efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain will continue to aid in reducing costs, thereby boosting margins. Focus on lowering debt will also fuel growth. The company has four major projects under development in petroleum, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run.”

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.