Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.75. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 94266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 223.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.52.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

