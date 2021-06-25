Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$4.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$4.49.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

