Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Hits $81.08 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $81.08 million and approximately $456,577.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $180.18 or 0.00572113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

