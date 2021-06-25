Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,310.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $1,310.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

