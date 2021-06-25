BitSend (BSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $158.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $99,606.49 and approximately $158.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00390210 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.45 or 0.00954156 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,262,162 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.