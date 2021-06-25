BitTube (TUBE) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $2,118.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $201.77 or 0.00615011 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 307.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 313,513,046 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

