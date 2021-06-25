BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its off-premise business model along with various strategic sales-building initiatives and loyalty program. Also, the rollout of digital check-ins, digital menus and digital payment options is likely to attract more customers, going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes remains a major concern. Although, majority of the stores have re-opened after coronavirus-led shutdown traffic are still below pre-outbreak level. Also, high dependency on consumer discretionary spending and increasing costs remains a headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BJRI. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after buying an additional 235,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $39,907,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

