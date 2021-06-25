Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.85 Million

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post sales of $80.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $93.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $38.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $314.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $378.06 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSM shares. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

BSM stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

