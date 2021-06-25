BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BB stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 455,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,345,704. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.25. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on BB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

