BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Reduce”

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

BB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

BlackBerry stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

