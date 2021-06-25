BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Down 4.8%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.77 and last traded at C$14.90. Approximately 1,184,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,007,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$10.49.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

