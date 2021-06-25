Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.70.

BLN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 775,692 shares in the company, valued at C$6,670,951.20. Also, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,640.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

