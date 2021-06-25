Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of BLKLF opened at $7.38 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

