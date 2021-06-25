BlackRock Inc. Acquires 31,429 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $45,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.76. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

