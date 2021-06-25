BlackRock Inc. Acquires 47,853 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Republic Bancorp worth $47,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,337,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

