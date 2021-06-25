BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $62.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.