BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of TrueCar worth $44,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,104 shares of company stock valued at $475,845. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

