BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $875.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,218. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $852.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

