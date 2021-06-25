BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,511,725 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511,725 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Fisker worth $45,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $24,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,115,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,353,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.95. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

