Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

RSG opened at $108.33 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.