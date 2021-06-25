Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.70 Million Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,133 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

TRIL stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $39,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $103,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

