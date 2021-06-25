Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,725 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

HACK stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.23. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

