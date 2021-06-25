Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,835 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $194.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.89 and a 1 year high of $195.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.23.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

