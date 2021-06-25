Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 5.5%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77. 24,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,869,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 3.89.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

