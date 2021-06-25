Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading 39.2% Lower Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $618,351.30 and $108,916.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,335 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

