Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Trading Down 8%

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates an eSports platform in Malaysia. The company provides www.Matchroom.net., an integrated e-sports tournament site that allows tournament organizers, brands, players, and game developers to organize e-sports tournaments on platform utilizing platform tools, such as user registrations, payments, communications, lives stream link ups, wallet system, and other community features.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.