Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-1.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.87 on Friday. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $865.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,787.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

