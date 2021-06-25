Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Blueprint Medicines worth $93,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

