Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 76.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

BPMC opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

