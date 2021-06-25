Bluzelle Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $38.97 million and $4.64 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.00578194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,397,460 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

