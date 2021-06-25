BMO Capital Markets Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

