BMO Capital Markets Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $315.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.58.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $303.69 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

