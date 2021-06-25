BMO Capital Markets Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCP. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE WCP opened at C$6.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675 in the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.