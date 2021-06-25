BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,046 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AGFS stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. Research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AGFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.