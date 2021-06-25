BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.