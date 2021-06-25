BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $29,000 Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 18,840.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.98 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.38.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

