Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.