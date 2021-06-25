Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $21.49 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,609 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,589,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 1,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,204. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last ninety days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

