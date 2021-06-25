Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $35.24 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 742,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $35,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Essent Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

