Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,245 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $53,968,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,057. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

