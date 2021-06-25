Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 37,569 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,569 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $24,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,988. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

