Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 938 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AutoZone worth $28,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,466.96. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,081.54 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

